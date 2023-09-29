How to Watch Homeland Season 4 Online: Stream it on Hulu

If you’re wondering how to watch Homeland Season 4 online, look no further because we have all the streaming details for you. The fourth season of this gripping and suspenseful political thriller takes place six months after the events of the third season, with Carrie Mathison (played Claire Danes) now working as the CIA station chief in Kabul, Afghanistan. Her mission is to track down Haissam Haqqani, a high-value terrorist target.

Homeland Season 4 is available to stream on Hulu, making it easily accessible for viewers. The show explores complex themes of loyalty, betrayal, and redemption, making it a must-watch for fans of the series and anyone who enjoys a well-crafted espionage thriller.

The main cast of Homeland Season 4 includes Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison, Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson, Rupert Friend as Peter Quinn, Nazanin Boniadi as Fara Sherazi, Laila Robins as Martha Boyd, Tracy Letts as Andrew Lockhart, and F. Murray Abraham as Dar Adal.

To watch Homeland Season 4 on Hulu, follow these steps:

1. Go to Hulu.com/welcome

2. Select ‘Start Your Free Trial’

3. Choose a plan:

– Hulu (With Ads): This is the cheapest option and provides access to Hulu’s streaming library with commercials.

– Hulu (No Ads): This is the premium option, offering access to the library without any advertisements.

– Hulu Bundles: There are several bundles available with Hulu that pair the service with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

– Live TV Plans: These plans include many live TV channels alongside Hulu’s streaming library.

Hulu offers personalized watchlists, offline downloads, and multi-device streaming. Additionally, parental controls are available to ensure kids watch age-appropriate content.

In Homeland Season 4, Carrie’s career at the CIA takes off as she becomes an overseas station chief in a highly volatile region. However, she soon discovers the true price of power as every drone strike and tactical raid comes with a cost. Meanwhile, Saul fights to stay in the intelligence game.

Please note that streaming services are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

