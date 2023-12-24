Homegrown Talent Prevails in BMW Dallas Marathon

In a stunning display of athleticism, Joseph Hale, a local resident of West Dallas, emerged as the victor in the 52nd running of the BMW Dallas Marathon. Hale, who grew up in Grapevine and attended Dallas Baptist, utilized his intimate knowledge of the course to his advantage. Halfway through the race at White Rock Lake, he managed to make up a significant portion of his one-minute deficit, and with just three miles to go, he made a final move to secure his second victory in three years, crossing the finish line with a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes, and 53 seconds.

Reflecting on his triumphant performance, Hale credited his sister, Sarah, for being the inspiration behind his running journey. Observing her dedication to the sport during their high school years, he aspired to follow in her footsteps. Hale had previously competed in a marathon in Sacramento, California, just a week prior to the Dallas event and was dissatisfied with his performance. Eager to redeem himself, he approached the race with hunger and determination.

The women’s marathon champion, Jill Wolf, also experienced success at the marathon. Despite managing a pet supply business with locations scattered across a 130-mile radius from Dallas, Wolf found the time to train rigorously. Her commitment paid off as she achieved a personal-best time of 2:51:47, nearly eight minutes ahead of the next runner. Originally hailing from Cleveland, Wolf has called Dallas home for the past seven years and recently got married.

In the women’s half-marathon, Mimi Smith repeated her victory from the previous year, crossing the finish line with a time of 1:15:20. Smith, a resident of Dallas for the past 18 months, expressed her satisfaction with this year’s performance and revealed that she had a bigger race, a marathon, lined up in February. Meanwhile, in the men’s half-marathon, Mitch Ammons, a Dallas native, emerged as the champion. Ammons, who now resides in Austin, shared his delight at being able to run on the streets he used to drive on.

Rounding out the impressive performances at the BMW Dallas Marathon, Kristi Coleman claimed victory in the women’s ultra marathon with a time of 3:41:19. This marked her debut attempt at the distance, proving that she has a natural talent for endurance running. Similarly, Calum Neff emerged as the men’s champion in the ultra marathon, completing the race in 2:58:47. Neff, a former Canadian record holder of the 50K, expressed his love for the distance and emphasized the importance of nutrition in achieving success.

The marathon also saw Brian Goldsmith achieve a remarkable feat setting a Guinness world record for the fastest marathon run in a football uniform. Donning the full football gear of the XFL-champion Arlington Renegades, Goldsmith completed the race with a time of 3:29:30, beating the previous record set in Dubai. His accomplishment was celebrated Renegades representatives who awaited him at the finish line.

Overall, the BMW Dallas Marathon showcased the incredible talent and dedication of local runners. With each participant pushing their limits and achieving personal milestones, it was a testament to the power of perseverance and the spirit of the running community.