New Report Predicts Modest Downturn in US Home Prices for 2024

A new report from Realtor.com suggests that the US real estate market could see some relief in 2024, with a projected 1.7% decline in home prices nationwide. The report analyzed the forecast for 21 of the country’s largest metro areas, revealing even larger drops for some cities.

Austin, Texas, tops the list with an expected decline of 12.2% in home prices. Other cities in Texas, including San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston, are also anticipated to experience falling prices. St. Louis, Missouri, and Spokane, Washington, round out the top three cities with projected declines of 11.7% and 10.2%, respectively.

While this news may inspire first-time buyers to enter the housing market, high mortgage rates could deter some current homeowners from moving. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage in the US is currently 7.22%, but Realtor.com predicts a drop to an average of 6.8% in 2024.

Realtor.com’s chief economist, Danielle Hale, believes that although 2024 will not bring a major breakthrough in the housing market, it will be a small step in the right direction. Lawrence Yun, the chief economist for the National Association of Realtors (NAR), shares this sentiment and expects interest rates to fall between 6% and 7% the spring.

However, the report also highlights ongoing challenges in the real estate market. These challenges include low home sales, limited inventory, and a scarcity of move-in ready homes in desirable areas. While prices may decline, these factors could still make it difficult for buyers to find suitable properties.

Overall, the forecast for 2024 suggests a modest downturn in US home prices, providing some relief for potential buyers but also indicating ongoing challenges in the real estate market.