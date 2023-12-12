Home for Christmas Season 1: Find Love for the Holidays on Netflix

Are you tired of the constant nagging from family and friends about your relationship status? If so, the Norwegian rom-com series “Home for Christmas” is the perfect show for you. The first season follows the story of Joanne Broch, a nurse in a Norwegian hospital who embarks on a 24-day quest to find a boyfriend to bring home for Christmas.

In the series, Joanne is under pressure to find a partner, and she decides to try speed dating. To her surprise, she encounters matches as young as 18 and even finds a coworker in the mix. Throughout the six episodes, Joanne navigates the ups and downs of dating, all while balancing her demanding job as a nurse.

The first season of “Home for Christmas” ends with a cliffhanger as Dr. Henriks confesses his love for Joanne. However, before she can respond, an emergency interrupts their moment. Despite attending her Christmas dinner alone, Joanne finds herself face to face with one of her suitors, leaving viewers wondering what will happen next.

“Home for Christmas” has received positive reviews and was Netflix’s first original Norwegian series. Due to its success, the show was renewed for a second season, allowing fans to continue following Joanne’s search for love.

To watch "Home for Christmas" Season 1, you can stream it exclusively on Netflix. Netflix offers different plans, including a cheaper option with ads, a standard plan without ads, and a premium plan with additional features and benefits.

Please note that streaming services are subject to change, and the information provided in this article was accurate at the time of writing.