New Feature: Get Updates Directly on WhatsApp!

The globo.com website has introduced a new feature that allows users to receive news updates directly on their mobile phones via WhatsApp. This feature will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

To access this feature, simply go to the globo.com website and click on the WhatsApp icon. If the channel appears to be unavailable, the Meta team assures that it will be enabled for everyone soon. You can also enable notifications to be alerted whenever there is a new update.

In addition to globo.com, the popular news platform g1 is also available on WhatsApp. To follow g1, simply choose one of the listed channels and click on the name.

If you would like to activate notifications, just click on the bell icon located at the top right corner of your mobile screen. By doing so, you will receive instant alerts whenever there is a new update.

This new feature is a convenient way for users to stay up-to-date with the latest news and updates from their favorite websites, directly through the messaging app. With the increasing popularity of WhatsApp as a communication platform, integrating news updates into the app makes it more convenient for users to access and consume information.

