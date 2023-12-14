Home and Away Star Emily Symons Makes Surprise Appearance on Instagram

After a prolonged absence from social media, Home and Away star Emily Symons has made a surprise appearance on Instagram. However, instead of celebrating her own special occasion, she took the opportunity to honor her friend and co-star, Georgie Parker, whose birthday is approaching. In a picture shared on Wednesday, Emily and Georgie can be seen enjoying a pre-birthday lunch at the China Doll Restaurant in Sydney. The photo quickly garnered attention, with fans and fellow actors commenting on the strong bond between the two actresses.

Emily Symons, who has been a part of the Home and Away cast since 1989, expressed her gratitude for the show and her character, Marilyn, during a recent interview. She described the experience as a blessing in her life and spoke fondly of the Home and Away family. Meanwhile, Georgie Parker, who joined the cast in 2010, recently returned to the show after a brief hiatus during which she appeared in a play. Fans were thrilled to see her back on screen and expressed their excitement on social media.

Home and Away, a popular Australian drama series, has been a staple of television for many years. The show has not only entertained audiences but also provided a platform for actors like Emily Symons and Georgie Parker to form lifelong friendships. Their strong bond both on and off-screen is evident in the picture shared on Instagram, capturing the hearts of fans. As the Home and Away family continues to thrive, viewers eagerly anticipate new episodes set to air in January 2024.