Actor Ken Hudson Campbell Diagnosed with Cancer

Actor Ken Hudson Campbell, known for his roles in “Home Alone,” “Armageddon,” and “Groundhog Day,” has recently been diagnosed with cancer, his family has announced. In late October, doctors discovered a tumor on the bottom of Campbell’s mouth, which began encroaching on his teeth. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized his family to help cover his medical expenses.

Campbell’s family described him as a beloved character actor, best known for his roles as Santa in “Home Alone,” the man kissed Bill Murray in “Groundhog Day,” and the character who sacrifices his life to save the world from an asteroid in “Armageddon.” They expressed the need for the world’s support in saving Campbell, mentioning that he will need funds to cover his medical expenses and ongoing treatment.

The actor underwent a 10-hour surgery on Thursday, during which a portion of his jawbone was partially removed. This procedure, while necessary for his health, may have implications for his future acting career.

A fundraiser has been set up on GoFundMe, and as of Friday morning, it has already raised over $88,000. Generous donations have come in from fellow actors and former co-stars such as Steve Carell and Tim Meadows.

Although Campbell is most well-known for his appearances in popular films, it is interesting to note that his first credited acting role was actually in “Home Alone” as a Santa impersonator. Director Chris Columbus had initially considered Chris Farley for the part, but Campbell eventually won the role. Columbus later expressed regret that Farley didn’t secure the role, but commended Campbell for his comedic talent.

Despite his recent cancer diagnosis, Campbell continues to work in the film industry. His most recent credited role is in the 2021 horror film “Digging to Death,” and he is set to reprise his role as Boomer in an animated series based on the 2019 film “Wonder Park.”

As Campbell battles cancer, his friends, colleagues, and fans have rallied together to provide support and raise funds for his medical journey.