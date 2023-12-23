Actor Ken Hudson Campbell Diagnosed with Cancer

Actor Ken Hudson Campbell, known for his roles in “Home Alone,” “Armageddon,” and “Groundhog Day,” has recently been diagnosed with cancer, as revealed his family. The diagnosis came in late October when doctors discovered a tumor growing on the bottom of Campbell’s mouth, encroaching on his teeth. A statement released Campbell’s family alongside a GoFundMe fundraiser detailed his condition.

The actor, recognized for portraying Santa in “Home Alone,” the recipient of Bill Murray’s kiss in “Groundhog Day,” and the character who sacrifices his life in “Armageddon” to save the world from an asteroid, now requires the world’s support to fight his battle against cancer. The statement explained that funds raised from the campaign would be used to cover Campbell’s medical expenses, which include a 10-hour surgery that recently took place. The procedure involved the partial removal of Campbell’s jawbone, potentially impacting his future in acting.

The fundraiser, which has already received donations from fellow actors and former co-stars like Steve Carell and Tim Meadows, has amassed over $88,000 as of Friday morning. The generosity of the donors is a testament to the industry’s solidarity and support for Campbell during this challenging time.

Campbell’s acting career spans several notable roles, with his first credited performance being as a Santa impersonator in the iconic film “Home Alone.” Interestingly, director Chris Columbus had initially considered Chris Farley for the role, but after his unsuccessful audition, the part was given to Campbell. Columbus expressed regret over not casting Farley but recognized Campbell’s comedic talent in bringing the character to life.

Despite his recent diagnosis, Campbell continues to pursue his passion for acting. His latest credited role is in the 2021 horror film “Digging to Death,” and he is set to reprise his character Boomer in an animated series based on the film “Wonder Park.” With the outpouring of support from fans and colleagues, Campbell is sure to face this new challenge with resilience and determination.