Where to Watch Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House Online

In Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House, Kevin McCallister finds himself alone once again during the Christmas season. This time, his parents are separated, and he is staying with his dad and his wealthy girlfriend at her mansion. However, trouble soon arrives when a group of criminals targets the house. Armed with his clever traps, Kevin must protect the house and outsmart the thieves to save the day.

If you’re wondering where you can watch this fourth installment of the Home Alone franchise online, you’ll be pleased to know that it is available on Disney Plus.

To enjoy Home Alone 4 and other content on Disney Plus, you can become a subscriber choosing from three different subscription plans. The basic plan costs $7.99 per month, the premium plan is priced at $10.99 per month, and the annual premium plan is available for $109.99.

You can access your Disney Plus subscription through web browsers or downloading the streaming app on your mobile phones, laptops, or tablets. With a subscription tailored to your preferences, you can watch Home Alone 4 and a wide variety of other movies and shows.

The cast of Home Alone 4 includes Mike Weinberg as Kevin McCallister, French Stewart as Marv Murchins, Missi Pyle as Vera Murchins, Jason Beghe as Peter McCallister, Clare Carey as Kate McCallister, and Erick Avari as Mr. Prescott, among others.

The official synopsis for Home Alone 4 states, “Kevin McCallister sets out on a new adventure to save a royal heir from the clutches of three kidnappers, one of whom he already knows.”

So, if you’re interested in watching the latest Home Alone movie, head over to Disney Plus and enjoy the adventure of Kevin McCallister once more!

Source: This article is based on information from WhereToWatch.net and the official synopsis provided Disney Plus.