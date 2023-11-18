Explore the Intriguing Past of Holy Family Season 1 on Netflix

Holy Family Season 1, a captivating Spanish thriller television series Manolo Caro, takes audiences on a thrilling journey into the haunting past of a family starting a new life in Madrid. Originally released on October 14, 2022, this highly anticipated show has become a global sensation. If you’re wondering how you can watch and stream Holy Family Season 1, we’ve got you covered.

Is Holy Family Season 1 available for streaming?

Yes, Holy Family Season 1 is available for streaming on the popular platform Netflix. You can easily access all eight suspenseful episodes of the series and immerse yourself in its gripping storyline.

What is the storyline of Holy Family Season 1?

Holy Family Season 1, also known as “Sagrada Familia” in Spanish, delves into the lives of a family harboring a shocking secret. As they strive to build a fresh start in Madrid, their plans become complicated new relationships and unexpected twists. With the ghosts of their past catching up to them, the family finds themselves ensnared in a web of mystery and deception.

How to watch Holy Family Season 1 on Netflix

To watch Holy Family Season 1 on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official Netflix website at netflix.com.

2. Sign up for an account choosing a payment plan that suits your preferences and budget. Netflix offers three options:

– $6.99 per month (Standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $22.99 per month (Premium)

3. Create your account providing your email address and setting a password.

4. Enter your chosen payment method to complete the account setup.

Netflix plans for Holy Family Season 1

Netflix offers different plans to cater to your streaming needs. Here’s what you can expect from each plan:

1. Standard with Ads Plan ($6.99 per month): This plan provides access to a vast library of movies and TV shows, with the exception of a few titles that may display ads before or during the content. You can watch in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously.

2. Standard Plan ($15.49 per month): The Standard Plan offers an ad-free viewing experience. You can enjoy content in Full HD and download it on two devices. Additionally, this plan allows you to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

3. Premium Plan ($22.99 per month): The Premium Plan grants you access to all the features of the Standard Plan, but with the added benefit of streaming on four devices simultaneously and enjoying content in Ultra HD. You can download content on up to six devices and add up to two extra members. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

Immerse yourself in the gripping world of Holy Family Season 1 and join the millions of viewers who have been captivated this extraordinary Spanish thriller. Sign up for Netflix and start streaming today!

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Is Holy Family Season 1 available on any other streaming platforms?

No, Holy Family Season 1 is exclusively available for streaming on Netflix.

2. How many episodes are there in Holy Family Season 1?

Holy Family Season 1 consists of eight thrilling episodes.

3. Who are some of the main cast members of Holy Family Season 1?

The show features a talented ensemble cast, including Najwa Nimri, Alba Flores, Carla Campra, Macarena Gómez, Ella Kweku, Álex García, Iván Pellicer, Álvaro Rico, Jon Olivares, and Laura Laprida, among others.

Sources: Netflix.com