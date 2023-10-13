Holy Cross basketball player Caleb Kenney chosen for prestigious fellowship, will tackle hunger assistance at Worcester East Middle

Caleb Kenney, a junior forward on the Holy Cross basketball team, has been selected as one of 28 student-athletes from around the nation to receive the 2023-24 Engaged Athlete Fellowship from The Team organization. As part of his fellowship, Kenney will focus on tackling hunger assistance at Worcester East Middle School in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Kenney was inspired to take on this project after learning that some of the middle school students go to bed hungry. He stated, “I have a platform, I have an influence that I want to use to help those who need it and are less fortunate. I think this is a great opportunity for me to use it.”

This project aligns with Kenney’s prior experience in community service. In high school, he attended Douglas Freeman in Richmond, Virginia, where community service was a graduation requirement. Kenney believes that serving others is an inherent part of who he is.

The Engaged Athlete Fellowship program aims to integrate civic engagement into college athletics. Kenney will have access to leadership and professional development curriculum, mentorship, and support to execute his hunger assistance project. The fellowship also includes a multiday experience in Washington, D.C., where athletes will meet each other, participate in workshops, and network.

Kenney hopes that other Holy Cross students and student-athletes will join him in this community-wide project. He plans to meet with Worcester East Middle administration to identify students in need and provide them with individual bags of food to take home on weekends.

This fellowship recognizes Kenney’s outstanding contributions both on and off the court. Holy Cross coach Dave Paulsen praised Kenney’s achievements, stating that he is “exactly what Holy Cross should be about.”

