Delays in Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant Decommissioning

Holtec International Inc. has announced a significant delay in the decommissioning process of the Indian Point nuclear power plant. The company revealed at a recent meeting of the Indian Point Decommissioning Oversight Board that there will be an eight-year extension to the completion schedule. This means that heavy demolition activities at the plant will not take place in 2024 as previously planned.

The delay is primarily attributed to the uncertainty surrounding water disposition, due to a new state law prohibiting radioactive discharges into the Hudson River. Holtec sent a notice of change in schedule to the Nuclear Regulatory Committee in November, acknowledging the challenges posed this legislation.

The recent board meeting also addressed the layoffs of 138 workers, which took place on December 29. These reductions were a result of the completion of transferring spent nuclear fuel to dry cask storage. However, there was an additional announcement of 97 further layoffs due to the postponed demolition work.

Holtec confirmed that all 3,998 spent fuel assemblies are now safely stored in 127 reinforced concrete and steel casks at the site’s independent spent fuel storage installations. The New York Department of Public Service and the Indian Point Closure Task Force praised this achievement, stating that the shift to dry cask storage is a significant milestone in terms of safety and security.

New York has become the first state to successfully transition to this safer storage method, a crucial step towards addressing concerns raised about the densely packed spent fuel cooling pools. These concerns were among the reasons behind the state’s opposition to the relicensing of Indian Point over 15 years ago and the eventual decision to close the facility permanently in 2021.

Please note that this article has been updated to include comments from a spokesman for Holtec International Inc.