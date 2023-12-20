Delay in Decommissioning of Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant

In a recent announcement, the company in charge of decommissioning the Indian Point nuclear power plant, Holtec International Inc., stated that there will be a significant delay in completing the job. This delay was revealed during a meeting of the Indian Point Decommissioning Oversight Board. Additionally, the company stated that there will be no heavy demolition activities at the plant in 2024.

The reason behind the delay, as explained Patrick O’Brien, the director of government affairs and communications for Holtec, is the uncertainty surrounding the proper disposition of water due to a new state law prohibiting radioactive discharges into the Hudson River. Holtec has sent a notice of change in schedule to the Nuclear Regulatory Committee in November to address this issue.

Another important topic discussed during the board meeting was the impending layoffs of 138 workers, set to take place on December 29th. These layoffs are a consequence of the completion of transferring spent nuclear fuel to dry cask storage. Furthermore, an additional 97 layoffs were announced due to the postponement of demolition work planned for 2024.

Holtec has successfully contained all 3,998 spent fuel assemblies within 127 reinforced concrete and steel casks on-site through the independent spent fuel storage installations. This step marks a significant progress for the community and the state, as dry cask storage is considered a safer and more secure storage practice. New York is proud to be the first state to achieve such a prompt shift and remedy. The decision to close the Indian Point facility permanently in 2021 was driven concerns over the densely packed spent fuel cooling pools, which had been a point of opposition for the state for over 15 years.

While there are hurdles to overcome, the efforts to decommission the Indian Point nuclear power plant remain underway, marking an important step towards a safer and more sustainable future.