Accrington Stanley Chairman Puts Club Up for Sale

Accrington Stanley Chairman, Andy Holt, has announced that the club is up for sale in a series of online posts. Holt confirmed that manager John Coleman and assistant Jimmy Bell have not been offered new contracts, as their current deals are set to expire next summer.

In response to questions from fans, Holt stated that he is not the right person to take the club forward and believes that Accrington Stanley needs to change and adopt new methods. He expressed his belief that he has nothing more to offer the club, saying, “I’m spent.”

Coleman and Bell have been in charge of Accrington Stanley for nearly 20 years, overseeing the club’s rise from non-league football to League One in 2018. Despite dropping down to the fourth tier last season, the team is currently in seventh place in the table after a string of three consecutive wins.

However, Holt criticized the managers’ recent comments, accusing them of requesting new contracts or facing the sack after the team’s relegation last season. He believed that their past success at the club granted them leniency. Holt expressed disappointment that they did not prove their dedication to rebuilding the club and instead resorted to media tactics to pressure him.

The decision to put Accrington Stanley up for sale marks a significant turning point for the club, as a new owner will now be sought to guide its future direction and success.

Sources: BBC Radio Lancashire, Andy Holt’s online posts