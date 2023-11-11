Alberta Government Makes Holocaust Education Compulsory in Social Studies Curriculum

The Alberta government has taken a significant step in ensuring that students receive a comprehensive education on the Holocaust. In an announcement made recently, the province confirmed that studying the Holocaust will be a compulsory part of the new social studies curriculum. This decision reflects the government’s commitment to fostering a deep understanding of history and promoting empathy and compassion among its students.

The ministry of education is actively working to determine the most suitable time for students to delve into the study of the Holocaust. In doing so, the department will engage with Jewish communities and educational partners to incorporate diverse perspectives, ensuring a robust and comprehensive approach.

Currently, the Holocaust is covered in Grade 11 as part of the “Perspectives on Nationalism” unit, where students explore ultranationalism as a cause of genocide. However, educators and community leaders have advocated for introducing Holocaust education at an earlier grade level, believing that it can effectively teach the consequences of racism, genocide, and hate. By incorporating testimonies from Holocaust survivors, students can gain a deeper understanding of the human aspect and the devastating impact of the Nazis’ genocidal policies.

Alberta Teachers’ Association President, Jason Schilling, expressed his support for the inclusion of Holocaust education in the curriculum. He acknowledged that teachers already integrate various approaches to teach this important topic, even beyond the social studies class. For instance, literature such as Elie Wiesel’s “Night” provides students with poignant insights into the Holocaust.

Even as the government takes steps to implement mandatory Holocaust education, it is essential to address challenges that may arise. Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada, mentioned the importance of presenting students with truthful and factually accurate information, especially in the era of widespread antisemitic falsehoods on social media. By emphasizing the lessons of the Holocaust, students will gain a better understanding of the consequences of systemic dehumanization and the importance of respect for human rights.

The introduction of compulsory Holocaust education in Alberta recognizes the lasting impact of this immense tragedy and underscores the government’s dedication to ensuring that future generations are well-informed, empathetic, and committed to building a society free from hatred and discrimination.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Alberta government making Holocaust education compulsory?

The Alberta government aims to promote a comprehensive understanding of history and foster empathy and compassion among students. They recognize the importance of teaching about the Holocaust to combat discrimination and promote a society built on respect and inclusivity.

When will students begin studying the Holocaust in the new curriculum?

The ministry of education is currently exploring the ideal grade level to introduce Holocaust education. Their decision will be made in consultation with Jewish communities and educational partners to ensure a well-rounded and inclusive approach.

What approach will be taken to teach about the Holocaust?

The curriculum will incorporate various teaching methods, including literature such as Elie Wiesel’s “Night” and testimonies from Holocaust survivors. These approaches aim to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the Holocaust, its human impact, and the consequences of racism and genocide.

How will the government address challenges related to antisemitic falsehoods on social media?

The government recognizes the importance of presenting students with factual and accurate information. By emphasizing the lessons of the Holocaust and promoting critical thinking skills, students can develop resilience against misinformation and discriminatory ideologies found online.