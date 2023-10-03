Valentine Holmes Suspended and Fined for Breach of NRL Code of Conduct

Valentine Holmes, the North Queensland Cowboys star, has been issued a one-match suspension and a $25,000 fine the NRL for a social media post that violated the league’s code of conduct. The NRL issued Holmes a breach notice on September 13 after he posted an Instagram photo of himself holding a small white bag in his mouth.

Holmes, who has been selected in the Kangaroos’ squad, will serve his suspension during the upcoming Pacific Championships. Along with the suspension and fine, he will also have to undertake remediation and attend education and training programs as directed the NRL.

The NRL’s sanctions come in addition to the Cowboys’ own punishments, which included a $100,000 fine ($50,000 of which is suspended). Holmes apologized for his actions, stating that while they were not illegal, they were immature and irresponsible. He expressed his determination to rebuild trust with the club, stakeholders, members, and fans.

Cowboys chairman Lewis Ramsay commended Holmes for his extreme remorse and acknowledged that drugs are a larger societal issue. He emphasized that the club does not condone the glorification of such behavior. Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel stated that Holmes holds an important position as a role model and that he has let people down. The club will support Holmes as he works to make amends for his poor choice.

