Hollywood’s Historic Egyptian Theater Reopens After $70 Million Renovation

The iconic Egyptian Theater, a cornerstone of Hollywood history, is reopening its doors this week following a $70 million renovation streaming giant Netflix. The theater, which first hosted Hollywood’s inaugural movie premiere in 1922, will serve as both a venue for classic film screenings and a space for premieres and events organized Netflix.

Under the stewardship of American Cinemateque, the nonprofit that previously owned the theater, the Egyptian will feature weekend screenings of beloved classics. During the week, it will exclusively showcase films and productions from Netflix, which acquired the building in 2020.

Since its early days, the Egyptian Theater has been the backdrop for some of Los Angeles’s most star-studded premieres, from timeless classics like “Ben Hur” and “My Fair Lady” to the epic “Return of the Jedi.” Captivating photos from the theater’s 1922 opening reveal enthusiastic crowds gathered in anticipation, while trumpeters filled the air with serenades.

Speaking at a preview event, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos expressed the company’s commitment to preserving Hollywood’s rich history, highlighting the restoration of the Egyptian as a symbol of their appreciation. Sarandos stated, “It’s important to give back to the industry that’s given so much to us,” emphasizing the theater’s significance as one of America’s “temples of storytelling.”

Netflix’s investment in the Egyptian comes at a time when Hollywood actors are engaged in a labor strike, a result of the industry disruptions caused the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix. Interestingly, Netflix has produced a short documentary about the theater’s restoration, celebrating the power of collective movie viewing on a grand screen, despite its business model favoring individualized streaming experiences.

This is not the first time Netflix has revived a historic cinema as a gesture showcasing its allegiance to traditional industry values. In 2019, the company restored and reopened New York’s Paris Theater, introducing the old art-house cinema to new generations of moviegoers.

Undoubtedly, the Egyptian Theater holds a special place in the hearts of cinephiles and industry insiders alike. With its ornate Egyptian-themed decor dating back over a century, the theater has captivated audiences with its enchanting ambiance. Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro referred to it as “a grand alley to a different reality” in Netflix’s documentary. Neema Wangyal, one of the theater’s new employees, aptly described the Egyptian’s legacy as “as Hollywood as it gets.”

The meticulous renovation of this 101-year-old theater has revived its historic charm while introducing modern updates. The retro neon sign outside, the jeweled auditorium ceiling adorned with lotus flowers, Ibis, and an Egyptian scarab, as well as the murals and elaborate fountain in the front courtyard, have been meticulously restored. Additionally, the seating capacity has been reduced to 516, ensuring a more intimate cinematic experience.

Notably, the Egyptian Theater is now one of only five theaters in the United States equipped to screen delicate nitrate film prints, offering a unique opportunity to revisit cinematic treasures from yesteryears.

Originally opened in 1922, the Egyptian Theater coincided with the cultural fascination surrounding Ancient Egypt, sparked the excavation of King Tut’s tomb a British archaeologist. Following its launch, multiple Egyptian-themed theaters emerged across the United States, but the Hollywood landmark remains one of the oldest and most beloved.

The reopening ceremony on November 9 will feature a sold-out screening of Netflix’s highly anticipated film, “The Killer.” Directed David Fincher and starring Michael Fassbender, the movie premiere will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the resurrected Egyptian Theater, which promises to continue enchanting audiences for years to come.

FAQ

1. Who owns the Egyptian Theater now?

The Egyptian Theater is now owned Netflix, who acquired the building in 2020.

2. What types of movies will be screened at the theater?

The theater will hold weekend screenings of classic movies, programmed American Cinemateque. During the week, it will exclusively showcase films and productions from Netflix.

3. Can the Egyptian Theater accommodate nitrate film screenings?

Yes, the Egyptian Theater is now one of only five theaters in the United States capable of screening historic movies shot on extremely delicate and flammable nitrate film.

4. How many seats are there in the renovated theater?

The seating capacity of the Egyptian Theater has been reduced to 516, providing a more intimate cinematic experience.

5. Is this the first time Netflix has restored a historic theater?

No, in 2019, Netflix restored and reopened New York’s Paris Theater, another historic cinema, as a commitment to industry traditions.