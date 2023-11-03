Matthew Perry’s Legacy: Hollywood Walk of Fame Recognition a Possibility

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has long been a coveted honor for many in the entertainment industry, and it seems that Matthew Perry, beloved actor known for his role as Chandler Bing in the iconic TV show “Friends,” may have the chance to join the ranks of honored celebrities. While the decision ultimately lies with his family, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has expressed their desire to pay tribute to the late actor with a star on the Walk of Fame.

In 2013, Perry was originally selected for a star on the Walk of Fame, but due to unforeseen circumstances, a ceremony was never scheduled and the award eventually expired in 2018. However, the Chamber of Commerce is confident that they can renew the award for Perry, with approval from the chair of the selection committee. This news comes as no surprise considering Perry’s significant contributions to the entertainment industry throughout his career.

As of now, no formal communication has been made between Perry’s family and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce regarding the scheduling of a star ceremony, understandable given the recent tragic events. However, should his family decide to move forward with the recognition, they would be responsible for accepting the star on his behalf and inviting guests to the potential ceremony, which would have a guest list of around 60 to 90 people.

It is worth noting that there is a sponsorship fee of $75,000 associated with the star and ceremony, but this cost can be covered a studio, family member, or friends, as long as Perry’s family supports the endeavor.

Matthew Perry’s premature and untimely passing has left a void in the entertainment industry, but his talent and contributions will always be remembered. The opportunity for him to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame would serve as a lasting tribute to his impact and legacy.

