Hollywood Studios Present Offer to SAG-AFTRA in Effort to End Actors Strike

Hollywood’s major studios have put forward a new offer to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in hopes of resolving the ongoing actors strike that has lasted for 113 days. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers previously warned that if a deal could not be reached the end of the week, certain TV shows would be canceled, and there would be further delays in 2024 summer theatrical releases.

The negotiations between the studios and the union may extend into the weekend if both parties believe a tentative agreement is within reach. It is worth noting that the Directors Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America both finalized their agreements on weekends in the past.

In a message shared on Instagram, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher expressed her hope that the studios’ response would be enough to “seal the deal.” While the studios’ counteroffer has not been indicated as a “last, best and final” offer, which would signify the employer’s unwillingness to make any further concessions, SAG-AFTRA could potentially reject it and continue the strike.

Last Saturday, SAG-AFTRA presented a counteroffer to the studios and has been waiting for a response since then. Part of the union’s proposals on artificial intelligence (AI) were also discussed during a three-hour presentation on Wednesday. SAG-AFTRA has emphasized that certain AI-related matters are crucial for actors, while the studios have expressed their frustration with the increasing number of AI scenarios raised the union without apparent progress towards an agreement.

Alongside AI, there are several other items that will be addressed in SAG-AFTRA’s counteroffer on Saturday, further highlighting the complexity of the negotiation process.

FAQ

What is SAG-AFTRA?

SAG-AFTRA is an actors’ union that represents performers in film, television, and radio. It is the result of a merger between the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) in 2012.

What is the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP)?

The AMPTP is an organization that represents major film and television production companies in negotiations with entertainment industry unions, including SAG-AFTRA.

What is the significance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the negotiations?

AI is a topic of discussion between SAG-AFTRA and the studios as the union believes certain AI-related matters have significant implications for actors. The studios, however, have expressed concerns about the increasing number of AI scenarios raised the union without progress towards an agreement.

