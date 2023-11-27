New Perspective: Natalie Portman Advocates for Protecting Childhood Innocence

Hollywood superstar Natalie Portman recently shared her belief that children should be shielded from the glitz and glamor of fame. In an interview with Variety, the acclaimed actress cautioned against encouraging young individuals to pursue a career in Hollywood at a tender age, citing the numerous pitfalls that can accompany life in the industry.

Portman, who rose to prominence as a child actor herself, emphasized that her own positive experiences were largely due to a stroke of luck and the unwavering support of her loving and overprotective parents. Reflecting on the darker side of childhood stardom, she expressed concern about the sexualization she experienced, which left her feeling fearful and diminished her own sense of sexuality.

To cope with these challenges, the Oscar winner consciously developed a serious and conservative image as she grew older, considering it a means of self-preservation. She believed that if others respected her, they would not objectify her. Portman acknowledged that despite being a child, she had her own burgeoning sexuality and desires, yet she did not feel safe exploring them openly. Hence, she constructed emotional fortresses to safeguard her vulnerability.

At the heart of Portman’s argument lies her belief that children should be allowed to revel in their innocence during the formative years of their lives. Rather than embarking on professional careers, she contends that children should prioritize playing and receiving an education.

With a career that ignited in 1994, when she starred in “Léon: The Professional,” 42-year-old Portman became a household name with her portrayal of Padmé Amidala in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” in 1999.

