Year of Strikes: How Hollywood Talent Celebrated Career Milestones Under the Radar

In a year overshadowed industry strikes, many Hollywood talents found themselves unable to promote their projects or attend premieres. However, this didn’t stop them from celebrating their career milestones in unique and meaningful ways.

For breakout stars like Ayo Edebiri, Iñaki Godoy, Devery Jacobs, Xolo Maridueña, and Kevin Biegel, missing out on the red carpet experience was a disappointing setback. Ayo Edebiri, who was set to embark on a career-defining season, had to forgo interviews and appearances due to the strikes. Instead, she found solace in filming the A24 horror film Opus in New Mexico and cherishing the opportunity to work with acclaimed actor John Malkovich.

Writer and actor Kevin Biegel missed out on the premiere of his movie “The Machine” due to the strict rules against promotion during the strikes. Although he faced criticism from his own mother for not attending, Biegel ultimately stood his decision to support the strike effort. Despite the disappointment, he found solace in being with his family and realizing that their presence meant more to him than any premiere event.

Similarly, Iñaki Godoy, known for his role in “One Piece,” experienced the debut of his biggest show from the comforts of his own home. Instead of attending in-person promotional events, Godoy watched the show with his castmates in Japan and later with his family. Being surrounded loved ones made the milestone feel more intimate and meaningful.

Devery Jacobs, who starred in “Reservation Dogs,” reflected on the inability to properly say goodbye to a show that had changed her life. The strikes prevented her from expressing her feelings about the series’ ending, leaving her to grapple with the experience on her own terms.

Overall, while the strikes may have limited Hollywood talent from celebrating their career milestones in the spotlight, they found alternative ways to mark these occasions in a personal and memorable manner. It highlights their resilience and commitment to their craft, even in the face of unforeseen challenges.