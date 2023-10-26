The Future of Streaming: New Paths to Cash Flow

The entertainment industry is undergoing a transformation as linear television continues to decline and streaming services gain popularity. While Netflix has successfully capitalized on the streaming trend, many other companies are struggling to generate attractive cash flow from their streaming strategies. However, there are two potential paths that could lead to financial success in the streaming era.

The first path involves building a large customer base, similar to Netflix, with high daily usage. This requires offering a compelling lineup of series, movies, and other programming that keeps customers engaged for hours each day. However, this path is challenging and requires significant investment over a long period of time. It is not feasible for most companies in the industry.

The second path involves becoming a contributing player in an existing, scaled streaming service. Rather than licensing or selling individual series or movies, companies would contribute a branded, continuously updated programming lineup and receive a share of the revenues. This model was once employed Hulu and its Hollywood partners. While not as financially lucrative as the first path, this approach can still generate attractive cash flow.

It is crucial for the industry to have a diverse set of companies earning or tapping into streaming scale to remain financially compelling. In the past, Hollywood thrived because it created great entertainment and aggregated it in an offering that consumers devoured. The linear pay TV bundle, which provided access to a wide range of content for a single price, was highly appealing to consumers. People not only wanted to buy Hollywood’s everything product but also used it extensively, consuming over eight hours each day on average.

In order to succeed in the streaming era, companies must either follow the path of Netflix building a massive customer base or collaborate with established streaming services. A streaming strategy that does not prioritize high daily usage from a large customer base will not generate attractive cash flow. It is essential for the industry to learn from its history and adapt to the changing entertainment landscape.

FAQ:

Q: What is the first path to generating attractive cash flow from streaming?

A: The first path involves building a large customer base with high daily usage offering compelling programming.

Q: What is the second path to generating attractive cash flow from streaming?

A: The second path involves becoming a contributing player in a scaled streaming service and receiving a share of the revenues.

Q: Why did the linear pay TV bundle generate significant cash flow?

A: The linear pay TV bundle offered access to a wide range of content for a single price, which was highly appealing to consumers. People used it extensively, consuming over eight hours each day on average.

Q: Why do most companies in the industry currently struggle to generate attractive cash flow from streaming?

A: Most companies lack the resources and scale to compete with giants like Netflix and fail to prioritize high daily usage from a large customer base.