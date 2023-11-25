A Director’s Costly Crypto Gamble

Carl Erik Rinsch, known for directing films such as “47 Ronin,” found himself in hot water after allegedly misusing funds provided Netflix for a sci-fi series. The streaming giant entrusted Rinsch with a budget of over $55 million and granted him significant creative freedom. However, the project never materialized, with Rinsch instead diverting a substantial portion of the funds into risky investments in stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Unbeknownst to Netflix, Rinsch reportedly spent millions on personal indulgences like luxury cars, furniture, and high-end clothing, leaving the series in shambles. The revelation emerged through testimonies from the cast and crew, as well as emails and court documents from Rinsch’s divorce case.

Netflix’s pursuit of Rinsch’s new show, originally named “Organic Intelligent” and later renamed “Conquest,” highlighted the streaming giant’s eagerness to secure high-profile content. Despite the promising opportunity, Netflix overlooked significant warning signs. Rinsch was engaged in legal battles with early investors and had not resolved these disputes at the time of Netflix’s involvement. Eventually, $14 million of the $61.2 million paid Netflix was directed to settle these claims.

Troubles mounted when Rinsch failed to meet production milestones, leading him to appeal to Netflix for additional funds. Despite reservations, Netflix allocated an extra $11 million to salvage the project. However, Rinsch’s behavior became increasingly erratic, with claims of uncovering Covid-19 transmission secrets and predicting natural disasters.

Rather than reviving the series, Rinsch continued his ill-fated investment endeavors. He poured millions into the S&P 500 index and shares of the biotech firm Gilead Sciences, only to incur significant losses amounting to $5.9 million within weeks.

As financial backing from Netflix ceased in March 2021, Rinsch turned to the cryptocurrency market with the remaining $11 million. He converted a substantial portion into dogecoin (DOGE) and emerged with nearly $27 million when he liquidated his holdings in May 2021. Rinsch celebrated his successful crypto venture in an online chat with Kraken, expressing gratitude for the windfall.

However, the aftermath of Rinsch’s actions brought forth divorce proceedings, in which his wife’s legal team suggested that his extravagant spending was an attempt to conceal his crypto profits.

Currently, Rinsch and Netflix are embroiled in a confidential arbitration process to address their contractual disputes. Rinsch asserts that Netflix breached their agreement and seeks $14 million in damages. Netflix argues that Rinsch failed to fulfill production obligations, leading to their disengagement from the project.

This unfortunate incident serves as a cautionary tale for both filmmakers and investors alike. It underscores the responsibilities that come with entrusted funds and the risks associated with speculative investments.

