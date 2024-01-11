Tyler Henry Wants to Connect with Meghan Markle: What Would the Queen of England Say?

In a recent interview, Tyler Henry, also known as the “Hollywood Medium,” expressed his interest in doing a reading with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Henry, who gained fame for his spiritualist abilities, believes that Markle’s royal connection and the experiences she has gone through would make for an intriguing session. He explained that his show, “Hollywood Medium,” focuses on understanding the human elements behind celebrities and their fundamental needs.

While Henry has had numerous meaningful experiences with his clients, there are a few that stand out. One such experience was his reading with Wendi McLendon-Covey from “The Goldbergs.” He was able to connect with a loved one who had passed away in tragic circumstances, providing closure and healing for the family. However, not all readings have been easy. Henry mentioned his reading with Boy George, where initial discomfort eventually led to understanding and resolution.

Henry’s journey as a medium started at a young age when he discovered his gift. He experienced moments of knowingness about living people, which eventually led him to understand the true nature of his abilities. During his teenage years, Henry honed his skills and began providing readings to teachers and others, leaving them moved and intrigued.

Currently, Henry has a waiting list of over 600,000 people eager to connect with their loved ones. In addition to his Netflix series, “Life After Death with Tyler Henry,” he has embraced the digital age utilizing an interactive web platform called “The Collective.” This platform allows him to connect with people from all over the world, providing a sense of community and cultural exchange.

Henry believes in the power of collective support and has been involved in fundraising efforts for individuals in need, such as helping finance gravestones for those who couldn’t afford them. Beyond readings, he values the community aspect of his work and the opportunities it provides for people to come together.

While a reading with Meghan Markle and the Queen of England may just be a fantasy for now, Tyler Henry continues to use his gift to bring comfort, healing, and connection to people from all walks of life.