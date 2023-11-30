The Power of Local Celebrities: The Hometown Project’s Impact on Grassroots Elections

Celebrities are often seen as distant figures, far removed from the everyday lives of ordinary people. However, what if these famous individuals could bridge that gap and connect with their hometowns on a personal level? That’s the premise behind The Hometown Project, an innovative effort that harnesses the power of local celebrities to create positive change in grassroots elections.

The Hometown Project is a progressive initiative that partners with celebrities who have roots in specific towns. The goal is to leverage their local credibility and influence to increase voter engagement, educate constituents about important elections, and support Democratic candidates in underfunded campaigns. By producing short videos in which these celebrities either endorse a candidate or encourage people to vote, The Hometown Project aims to reach voters in a way that traditional political ads cannot.

Peter Salett, the founder of The Hometown Project, believes that people are craving a sense of connection and community. When a familiar face from their own town advocates for a political candidate, it creates a comforting and relatable experience. Salett, himself a singer-songwriter and native of Columbia, Maryland, established the initiative after the surprising outcome of the 2016 election. He wanted to counter the echo chamber of progressive content and engage with individuals who may not typically be interested in politics.

Contrary to the typical use of celebrity endorsements in national campaigns, The Hometown Project focuses on local races where victories are often determined just a few hundred votes. This approach has proven successful, with their research indicating an 8.6% increase in candidate name recognition after pairing them with a local celebrity and targeting ads to their district. In 2022 alone, their targeted ads garnered over 9 million impressions and contributed to the success of several races.

The Hometown Project has collaborated with a roster of well-known hometown celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo, Kerry Washington, and Selena Gomez, among others. These “hometown energizers,” as they are called, lend their support to specific candidates in the areas where they grew up, making the endorsement an authentic and compelling act of solidarity.

While The Hometown Project is a relatively small organization, its impact has been substantial. Their work with local campaigns and get-out-the-vote initiatives has helped shape the outcomes of crucial local elections. By tapping into the influence of hometown celebrities, The Hometown Project has demonstrated the potential of community-based activism and the power of personal connection.

FAQ:

Q: How does The Hometown Project engage with voters?

A: The Hometown Project engages with voters producing short videos featuring local celebrities endorsing candidates or encouraging people to vote. These videos are then targeted and distributed as digital ads to key voters in specific districts.

Q: How successful has The Hometown Project been?

A: The Hometown Project has seen significant success in increasing candidate name recognition and influencing local elections. Their research indicates an 8.6% increase in recognition after pairing candidates with local celebrities, and their targeted ads received over 9 million impressions in 2022 alone.

Q: Who are some of the celebrities involved in The Hometown Project?

A: The Hometown Project has collaborated with numerous well-known celebrities, such as Mark Ruffalo, Kerry Washington, Selena Gomez, Jon Hamm, Sarah Jessica Parker, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Billy Crudup.

Q: How does The Hometown Project select races to focus on?

A: The Hometown Project consults with local groups to identify critical races in specific communities. They also offer a fee-for-service model where local organizations can hire them and pay a fee for their services.