Facing Mixed Feelings: Native American Perspectives on “Killers of the Flower Moon”

The highly anticipated western true-crime thriller, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” has captured the attention of audiences with its star-studded cast, significant financial backing from tech giant Apple, and critical acclaim. However, among Native American communities, the film has sparked a range of emotions and opinions.

While the film made efforts to showcase Osage history with the inclusion of Indigenous actors in prominent roles and involvement from the Osage community in various aspects of production, Native American viewers have expressed both celebration and critique. They applaud the film’s attempt to shed light on a dark chapter in Osage history but are concerned about its graphic violence, lack of historical context, emphasis on white characters, and the absence of an Indigenous screenwriter or director.

Elizabeth Rule, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation and assistant professor at American University, shares her personal experience, reflecting the complex response many Native viewers had to the film. Despite finding it challenging to watch, she believes it is essential to bear witness to these devastating stories, as they represent a true history that must not be forgotten.

Nevertheless, some Indigenous viewers feel that the film falls short in portraying the perspectives and experiences of Indigenous characters fully. Lily Gladstone’s character, Mollie Kyle, has been described as less developed compared to the roles played Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, resulting in a narrative that predominantly centers on white men and the birth of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Critics have drawn parallels between “Killers of the Flower Moon” and the controversial film “Green Book,” questioning whether the Indigenous community is once again being represented through a limited and stereotypical lens.

Despite these shortcomings, Native American contributors to the film, such as Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Tatanka Means, and Robbie Robertson, have been commended for bravely taking on the responsibility of representing the targeted Indigenous lives and communities. The Osage community, whose story is at the heart of the film, deserves recognition and gratitude for sharing their painful history.

Mary Kathryn Nagle, a lawyer, playwright, and member of the Cherokee Nation, acknowledges the film’s impact in raising awareness of an issue that was relatively unknown to many. However, she expresses a desire for a more significant character arc and agency for Mollie Burkhart, emphasizing the importance of Native representation both on and off camera.

Amidst the mixed feelings surrounding “Killers of the Flower Moon,” it is clear that the film has sparked important conversations about Indigenous history, representation, and the lasting effects of colonization. While it may not have achieved perfection, it serves as a stepping stone toward greater recognition and understanding of the struggles faced Indigenous communities across the United States.

**FAQs:**

Q: Were Indigenous actors involved in the making of “Killers of the Flower Moon”?

A: Yes, the film cast Osage and other Indigenous actors and involved them in various aspects of production, including costumes, sets, and the depiction of customs and language.

Q: Why are some Native American viewers critical of the film?

A: Native American viewers have expressed concerns about the film’s graphic violence, lack of historical context, foregrounding of white characters, and the absence of an Indigenous screenwriter or director.

Q: What is the significance of “Killers of the Flower Moon” for Indigenous communities?

A: The film provides an opportunity to raise awareness among non-Native viewers about the historical and ongoing violence that Indigenous communities have faced. It also highlights the bravery and resilience of the Osage community, whose story is depicted in the film.

Q: How does “Killers of the Flower Moon” compare to “Green Book”?

A: Critics have drawn comparisons between the two films, suggesting that both may portray Indigenous characters in limited and stereotypical ways. The hope is for greater Native representation and more nuanced storytelling in future films.