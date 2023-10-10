The Importance of Mental Health Awareness: Owen Warner Opens Up in Exclusive Interview

Actor Owen Warner, known for his roles in Hollyoaks and I’m a Celebrity, recently spoke about his journey with anxiety and the impact of social media on his mental health. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day, Owen discussed his personal experiences and the importance of addressing mental health issues.

Owen shared that anxiety is something he, along with his friends and family, deals with on a daily basis. He emphasized the significance of campaigns that bring awareness to mental health, expressing his gratitude for being a part of such an initiative.

When asked about his experience with anxiety, Owen talked about the pressure of maintaining a certain persona on social media and feeling vulnerable about sharing personal aspects of his life. He also acknowledged the stress and anxiety that can come from various aspects of life. However, he mentioned having a supportive network that he can turn to for help.

To cope with anxiety, Owen engages in various activities such as going to the gym, meditating, and seeking support from friends and family. He stressed the importance of listening to one’s body and taking care of oneself in whatever way is needed.

Discussing the influence of social media on mental health, Owen highlighted both the positive and negative aspects. He expressed a desire for a world filled with kind and supportive individuals, where social media platforms could serve as a source of connection and belonging. However, he acknowledged the reality of negativity and jealousy that exists online, causing people to feel the need to constantly impress others and hide their vulnerabilities.

Owen also shared his approach to using social media, mentioning that he keeps his notifications turned off and only posts when he feels it’s necessary. He emphasized the importance of living in the present and not becoming too consumed the virtual world.

Being in the public eye, Owen discussed the dilemma of receiving comments on social media. While he values the opportunity to connect with fans and show appreciation for their support, he acknowledged the impact of negative comments on his mental well-being. He advised teenagers to prioritize their real-life relationships and surroundings over the virtual world, reminding them that social media is not a reflection of reality.

Mental health awareness is a crucial topic, and Owen Warner’s willingness to share his experiences and insights helps to destigmatize conversations surrounding mental health. It serves as a reminder that everyone, regardless of their public image, can experience anxiety and should prioritize their mental well-being.

