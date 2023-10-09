Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield Reportedly Rebuild Friendship After Turbulent Year

Summary: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have reportedly healed their rift following a difficult year for both of them. Sources close to Schofield claim he has reached out to offer support to Willoughby after being “sickened” the recent allegations against her. Despite rumors of a feud, Willoughby had originally reached out to Schofield to express concern over his departure from ITV earlier this year. The hope now is that they can regain the strong bond they once had and support each other once again.

In a surprising turn of events, Schofield, 61, reportedly reached out to Willoughby for the first time in months. According to sources, their friendship used to be incredibly close before this year’s events. The fact that Schofield made the effort to reach out and the positive reception it received from Willoughby indicates that there is still a bond between them.

A source close to Willoughby revealed that she was happy to hear from Schofield, considering the toll his departure from ITV had taken on him. It seems that this difficult period brought them closer together once again. However, the source did not provide further details about the alleged kidnap and murder plot ordeal mentioned in the source article.

Following recent events, Willoughby pulled out of the ITV Pride of Britain Awards, an event she had previously praised. She is currently focused on being with her loved ones and seeking advice from trusted individuals. The presenters of This Morning, the show in which Willoughby and Schofield used to work together, have reached out to her and will cover her role as needed.

In the wake of his own scandal and exit from ITV, Schofield had previously messaged Willoughby to express his regret. He stated in an interview that he adores Willoughby and emphasized that she is like a sister to him. He also apologized to everyone he had affected, including Willoughby.

Overall, it seems that despite the difficulties they have faced individually, Willoughby and Schofield are working towards rebuilding their friendship and providing support to one another during this challenging time.

