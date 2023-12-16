Discover the Ultimate Christmas Towns in Michigan

Michigan is home to some charming Christmas towns that will transport you straight into a holiday movie. While Traverse City, Mackinac Island, Marquette, and Petoskey may come to mind when thinking of festive destinations in Michigan, two locations that stand out are Holland and Frankenmuth. These towns have been recognized for their Christmassy atmospheres, ranking high on a national survey conducted Mixbook, a renowned photo book brand.

In this survey, which involved 3,000 families, Holland secured the 8th position and Frankenmuth claimed the 20th spot out of the top 75 most Christmas-like towns in America. Leslie Albertson, the Director of Brand at Mixbook, hopes that these survey results will inspire families to create joyous holiday experiences. She believes that visiting these festive towns provides a unique opportunity to make lasting memories, connect with loved ones, and celebrate the true spirit of the season.

Holland, the highest-ranked town in Michigan, is famous for its European-style holiday market called Kerstmarkt. This outdoor event, running until December 16th, offers a delightful array of treats, handmade gifts, and crafts. Additionally, Holland boasts the Parade of Lights and embraces Dutch cultural traditions, including visits from Sinterklaas. The historic downtown area creates a warm and welcoming ambiance with tree lighting ceremonies, caroling, and charming shops and cafés to explore.

Frankenmuth, also in Michigan and ranked 20th on the list, is home to the world’s largest Christmas store, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland. This Bavarian-style town hosts a variety of holiday events, including markets, parades, and live music. Visitors can also enjoy authentic German cuisine at family-style restaurants like Zehnder’s.

While these Michigan towns shine during the holiday season, the top five Christmas locations in America, as per the survey, include Pigeon Forge in Tennessee, Durango in Colorado, Lake Placid in New York, Stowe in Vermont, and Alexandria in Virginia. So, if you’re looking for a magical and festive experience this Christmas, be sure to add Holland and Frankenmuth to your list of must-visit towns.