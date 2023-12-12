New Trends in Holiday Shopping: The Rise of TikTok Shop

With the holiday season approaching, consumers are exploring new ways to shop for gifts. One emerging trend that is expected to have an impact this year is the rise of TikTok Shop. According to recent data from CivicScience, 5% of U.S. adults have already purchased a holiday gift through TikTok Shop, while another 5% plan to do so in the future. However, the majority of consumers (90%) either don’t plan to use TikTok Shop for their gift shopping or don’t use the service at all.

Interestingly, TikTok Shop seems to appeal to infrequent social media users. The majority (66%) of those planning to buy gifts through TikTok Shop spend less than two hours on social media per day. On the other hand, those who have already made purchases spend more than two hours daily. This suggests that TikTok Shop is attracting consumers who are not heavily engaged with social media.

Furthermore, TikTok Shop is proving to be popular among those who don’t typically make purchases on their phone. In fact, 21% of those who have found gifts on the platform claim they ‘never’ make smartphone purchases. Additionally, a significant portion of prospective TikTok Shop holiday shoppers make fewer than five smartphone purchases per year.

When it comes to the types of gifts consumers are looking for on TikTok Shop, food and cooking products are the most popular category (29%), followed clothing and accessories (20%), and home and outdoor goods (18%). Interestingly, those who plan to use TikTok Shop are four times more likely to be QVC shoppers, indicating a potential overlap in consumer preferences.

Although TikTok Shop is still relatively new, having launched in September, it has already gained traction among younger Americans and attracted consumers who are not regular online shoppers or heavy social media users. As awareness and usage of the platform continue to grow, brands would be wise to consider establishing a presence on TikTok Shop to tap into this emerging trend.

In conclusion, TikTok Shop is changing the landscape of holiday shopping. While it may not be the primary method for most consumers just yet, its appeal to infrequent social media users and those who prefer not to make purchases on their phone suggests that it has the potential for future growth.