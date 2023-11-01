New Campaign Encourages Gratitude for Michigan’s Food and Agriculture Industry

As we approach the Thanksgiving and holiday season, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is launching a new campaign called #GiveMIThanks. This campaign aims to recognize and express gratitude for the hard work and dedication of the food and agriculture industry in Michigan.

Behind every delicious dish that graces our kitchen tables during the holiday season, there is a collective effort a diverse group of individuals. From the farmers who sow the seeds and tend to the crops, to the truckers who transport the goods, to the processors, grocery stores, and food safety inspectors who ensure that our food is safe and of high quality – it truly takes a village to bring food to our plates.

MDARD Director Tim Boring, who himself hails from a six-generation farm in Michigan, understands the importance of acknowledging the origins of our food. He emphasizes that being a part of Michigan’s food and agriculture sector is not only gratifying but also rewarding. When we are involved in producing our own food or contributing to food production for others, we develop a deeper appreciation for where our food comes from.

This holiday season, as we gather around the table with loved ones, let us take a moment to give thanks to the hardworking farmers and everyone else involved in the journey from farm to plate. Let us acknowledge their tireless efforts and the essential role they play in feeding our families.

The #GiveMIThanks campaign will be promoted across MDARD’s social media platforms throughout November. Michiganders are encouraged to join this movement and show their appreciation to all the individuals who contribute to the success of the food and agriculture industry during the holiday season.

FAQ:

Q: What is the #GiveMIThanks campaign?

A: The #GiveMIThanks campaign is an initiative the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) to express gratitude and recognition for the food and agriculture industry in Michigan.

Q: Who is involved in the food and agriculture industry?

A: The food and agriculture industry involves farmers, producers, truckers, processors, grocery stores, food safety inspectors, and many others who contribute to the production and distribution of food.

Q: How can I participate in the #GiveMIThanks campaign?

A: You can participate in the #GiveMIThanks campaign using the hashtag on social media to express your appreciation to the individuals involved in the food and agriculture industry. You can also share stories or experiences related to Michigan’s food and agriculture sector.