Expressing Gratitude to Michigan’s Food and Agriculture Industry

As Thanksgiving and the holiday season approach, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is launching an initiative called #GiveMIThanks. This campaign aims to acknowledge and express gratitude for the hard work of the food and agriculture industry in Michigan.

We often take for granted the delicious meals that appear on our kitchen tables during the holiday season. Be it the traditional stuffing, the signature cranberry sauce, or the mouthwatering pumpkin pie, these culinary delights are the result of the collective efforts of farmers, producers, truckers, processors, grocery stores, and food safety inspectors.

Tim Boring, the Director of MDARD, shared his pride in being part of Michigan’s agricultural sector, coming from a six-generation farm himself. He emphasized the rewarding nature of working in the food and agriculture industry, as it raises awareness about the origins of our sustenance. Boring recognized the tireless efforts of Michigan’s farmers, who work around the clock to produce the food that nourishes our families. He urged everyone to show gratitude to the farmers and every individual involved in bringing food from the farms to our plates.

Throughout November, the #GiveMIThanks campaign will be actively promoted on MDARD’s social media platforms. Michiganders are encouraged to join this movement and express their appreciation for every aspect of the food and agriculture industry that contributes to the success of the holiday season.

Ultimately, it is crucial to recognize the collective efforts of all those involved in ensuring that we have an abundance of food on our tables during Thanksgiving. By showing our gratitude, we can acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the individuals who make it possible for us to create cherished holiday memories with our loved ones.

