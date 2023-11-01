The Delightful Christmas Spirit of a Small Town: A New Holiday Film Premieres in Hermann

A heartwarming holiday movie, “A Christmas Vintage,” will soon be gracing the screens of streaming platforms Amazon, Peacock, Freevee, Tubi, Roku, and Xumo. This delightful film, filmed entirely in Hermann during the festive season last year, captures the true essence of Christmas in a small town. While most scenes were filmed in Hermann, the movie also features one memorable scene shot at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Hermann, a charming town nestled in Missouri, was the perfect choice for the movie’s setting. The picturesque beauty and quaint appeal of Hermann create a captivating backdrop for the heartwarming story that unfolds on screen. The production company’s decision to film in Hermann was met with immense appreciation from the local community. Tammy Bruckerhoff, the Hermann Tourism Director, expressed her gratitude, stating, “We are so honored that the production company chose Hermann for their movie. We have known for a long time that our town should have a movie filmed here, especially at Christmastime.”

In addition to the charming location, “A Christmas Vintage” boasts a talented cast, including the gifted actress Maddison Bullock, who hails from St. Louis. This movie is a testament to the rich pool of talent that Missouri has to offer, and Bullock’s performance adds an extra layer of authenticity to the film.

As the premiere date approaches, excitement is building among holiday film enthusiasts eager to witness the magic of “A Christmas Vintage.” This heartwarming tale, filled with love, hope, and the spirit of Christmas, is set to captivate audiences and remind them of the joy and warmth that can be found in the embrace of a small town during the holiday season.

