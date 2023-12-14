Greenleaf Launches Exclusive Holiday Menu and Catering Services

Greenleaf, the renowned restaurant, has unveiled its highly anticipated holiday menu, now available for order until December 23. Offering an array of delectable dishes and superior catering services, Greenleaf is set to make this holiday season unforgettable for hosts and hostesses.

With options to customize their orders, customers can select individual a la carte items to create the perfect spread, or they can opt for one of the expertly crafted chef feast packages. Greenleaf ensures that every detail is taken care of, guaranteeing an elevated and seamless entertaining experience.

One of the highlights of the holiday menu is the enticing selection of Fall Cocktails. Guests can enjoy innovative creations like The Bourbon Guidry, a delightful blend of flavors that will surely be a hit among cocktail enthusiasts. Other tempting options include the refreshing Blackberry Mule and the vibrant Pomegranate Margaritas. To accompany the holiday feast, Greenleaf offers a curated collection of featured wines, such as the exquisite Chateau Gonzollo Rosé, that perfectly complement and enhance the flavors of the dishes.

Greenleaf’s Venice location at 1239 Abbot Kinney Blvd is the hub of their catering business. From intimate gatherings to large company events, Greenleaf caters to all holiday planning needs, ensuring that every occasion is a success. To place orders or inquire about their services, customers can conveniently contact Greenleaf via email at [email protected].

This holiday season, let Greenleaf take care of your catering needs and provide an unforgettable dining experience. With their exclusive holiday menu and exceptional services, Greenleaf guarantees to make your celebrations exceptional.