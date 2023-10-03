Biochemist Receives New Innovator Award for Research on Intrinsically Disordered Protein Regions

Alex Holehouse, PhD, an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been awarded the prestigious New Innovator Award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The award recognizes his groundbreaking research into intrinsically disordered protein regions, which play vital roles in cell function but are challenging to study due to their lack of a fixed shape.

The New Innovator Award is part of the NIH’s High-Risk, High-Reward Research Program, which supports early-stage investigators working on unconventional and impactful research in the biomedical and behavioral sciences. Holehouse is one of 58 investigators who will receive the award this year, with $1.5 million in direct costs over five years to further his research.

Intrinsically disordered protein regions are widespread in the human body and perform important functions, such as regulating gene expression. However, their variable shapes make them difficult to understand fully. Holehouse’s research aims to decode the chemistry and physics behind these regions to gain a better understanding of their role in disease development. This knowledge could potentially lead to new therapies for conditions like cancer.

Holehouse, who completed his undergraduate and master’s degrees in biochemistry at the University of Oxford, has a diverse academic background that includes a master’s degree in computer science from Imperial College London and a doctoral degree in computational biophysics from Washington University in St. Louis. His work is also supported grants from the NIH, the National Science Foundation, the Human Frontiers Science Program, and the Longer Life Foundation.

The research conducted Holehouse and the other awardees of the New Innovator Award has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of intrinsically disordered protein regions and pave the way for innovative approaches to disease treatment.

