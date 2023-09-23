Judo Champion Escapes Afghanistan and Finds Refuge in Norway

Qudsia Khalili, a former judo champion, escaped Afghanistan two years ago and now calls Norway her new home. She had to flee the country after her life was threatened the Taliban due to her outspoken criticism of the group. Qudsia was at the airport in Kabul just 15 minutes before the suicide bombing that killed almost 200 people, but she narrowly escaped unharmed.

Qudsia’s coach, Farhad Hazrati, also had to go into hiding after the Taliban took power. He was a former coach for the Afghan women’s judo team and was wanted the Taliban. With the help of the international judo community, they both managed to escape to Uzbekistan and later made their way to Norway.

Qudsia and Farhad now train with the Norwegian judo team in Oslo. They have found support and refuge in the judo community, which they describe as a global family. Despite being safe in Norway, Qudsia still feels a strong connection to the women in Afghanistan and hopes for a better future for them.

Judo for Peace, a Norwegian project, played a significant role in promoting women’s participation in judo in Afghanistan. Since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001, women have been allowed to join judo training. The sport has seen significant growth in female participation, with approximately 40 female judokas in Kabul alone before the Taliban takeover.

Qudsia and Farhad’s journey from Afghanistan to Norway has been filled with uncertainty and challenges. However, through their passion for judo, they have found strength and resilience. They continue to train and compete, grateful for the opportunity to pursue their dreams in a safe environment.

