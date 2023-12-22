Central Florida to Experience Cold Blast this Week

Summary: Central Florida is bracing for another cold blast this week as a strong cold front moves in, bringing cooler temperatures and windy conditions. The area can expect temperatures in the 60s on Monday and falling into the 40s and 50s early Tuesday morning. As high pressure builds on Tuesday, winds will shift onshore, leading to a gradual warming trend with highs in the low to mid-70s. However, the rest of the week will be windy with scattered showers as a stalled front and high pressure system create a tight pressure gradient.

Central Florida residents should prepare for another round of chilly weather this week as a strong cold front sweeps across the area. The cold front, which caused widespread rain and thunderstorms over the weekend, will bring cooler temperatures and windy conditions for the start of the workweek.

With a strong north to northeast wind expected on Monday, reaching speeds of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, much cooler and drier air will be funneled down the peninsula. Temperatures will struggle to rise into the 60s in the afternoon, accompanied mostly sunny skies.

As the night falls, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s near the northwest of I-4 and the 50s throughout the rest of east Central Florida. This chilly trend will continue into Tuesday morning before high pressure begins to build.

On Tuesday afternoon, winds will quickly veer onshore, but remain busy along the coast. This shift will mark the start of a gradual warming trend, with highs expected to increase to the low to mid-70s. However, additional clouds will be present overhead.

However, Central Florida is not out of the woods just yet. A strengthening high pressure system to the north and a stalled front to the south will create a tight pressure gradient, resulting in windy conditions for the rest of the week. Additionally, scattered showers will return to the area, with rain coverage increasing to 30-40% Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

Central Florida residents should prepare for cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and the possibility of showers throughout the week. Stay updated with the latest weather information to ensure you are prepared for the changing conditions.