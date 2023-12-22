Hoggard High School Football Team Falls Short in State Championship Game

The Hoggard High School football team faced a tough defeat in the NCHSAA 4A state championship game, losing to Weddington with a final score of 56 to 21. Despite starting strong with an early 7-0 lead, Hoggard struggled to maintain their offensive momentum and only managed to score in the second half of the game. This loss was a disappointment for the team, as they were aiming for their second state championship and the first since 2007.

Throughout the season, the Vikings demonstrated their prowess finishing with an impressive 14-2 record. They clinched victories in both the Mideastern Conference championship and the 4A East Regional championship, showcasing their ability to compete at the highest levels. Head Coach Craig Underwood expressed his disappointment in the outcome but emphasized the season as a thrilling journey that will be remembered for years to come.

In recognition of their efforts, the team received a runner-up trophy to commemorate their accomplishment. Additionally, individual players were acknowledged for their outstanding performances. Senior Hudson Wilharm was recognized for his notable contributions on offense, while Junior Kamar Fulton stood out on defense and earned tournament honors.

While falling short in the state championship game is undoubtedly a disappointment, the Hoggard High School football team can take pride in their achievements throughout the season. Their dedication and hard work have led to a successful campaign, and they can certainly use this experience as motivation for future endeavors on the field.