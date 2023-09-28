How to Watch Hoffenheim vs Dortmund: Bundesliga Match Preview

Borussia Dortmund are set to face Hoffenheim in an exciting Bundesliga match at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Saturday. Dortmund have been in great form lately, with only one defeat in their last 22 matches. However, Hoffenheim have also been in good form, winning their last four games in a row. This sets the stage for a closely fought affair between two talented teams.

The match kicks off at 2:30 pm EDT in the United States. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+. For those who miss out, the clubs’ official YouTube channels will have match highlights available after the game. Live updates can also be found on GOAL’s website.

In terms of team news, Hoffenheim may be without key players such as Florian Grillitsch, Stanley Nsoki, Marco John, Bambase Conte, and Dennis Geiger, all of whom are nursing injuries. Additionally, forward Wout Weghorst may also be unavailable due to a muscle injury.

Dortmund will be missing Marcel Sabitzer, Julien Duranville, Mateu Morey, and Thomas Meunier due to injury as they prepare for the match. Manager Edin Terzic might consider making some changes to the starting lineup, especially with an important Champions League fixture against AC Milan coming up next.

The head-to-head record between these teams is an interesting one, with Dortmund having the upper hand historically. However, recent form suggests that Hoffenheim will put up a strong challenge, especially with home advantage.

Overall, the Hoffenheim vs Dortmund match promises to be an exciting clash between two talented teams. Fans can look forward to a thrilling encounter filled with skill and intensity.

