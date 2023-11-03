Surprising Results: Top Horror Films of the Halloween Season

The spooky season has come and gone, leaving us with the remnants of Halloween candy and a collection of chilling movies to enjoy. As we huddled up in the safety of our homes, horror films experienced a surge in streaming numbers, revealing some unexpected surprises in this year’s top picks.

Samba TV, a leading analytics provider for streaming platforms, recently unveiled their analysis of the most viewed horror films in the weeks leading up to Halloween. Their findings, shared with Forbes, shed light on viewer preferences and highlighted both beloved classics and fresh releases.

Topping the list was “Hocus Pocus” on Disney+, captivating audiences with its nostalgic charm and bewitching storyline, garnering an impressive 2.4 million household views. Not far behind was another Disney+ venture, “Haunted Mansion,” enchanting 1.8 million households with its eerie tale.

Surprising everyone, a new entry called “Totally Killer” on Amazon Prime claimed a spot in the top five with its time-traveling slasher premise, earning 655,000 household views. Despite being released only a few days before Halloween, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” on Peacock managed to secure a place on the list, accumulating 449,000 household and theatrical views.

Interestingly, the lineup showcased the enduring popularity of classics, sequels, and remakes, with seven out of the top eleven films falling into these categories. Audiences continue to be drawn to the familiar, finding comfort in what they know.

Without a doubt, Disney+ emerged as the real victor of this Halloween season, boasting three films in the top five, more than any other streaming platform. Their curated selection evidently resonated with viewers seeking thrills and family-friendly scares.

