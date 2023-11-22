New York Governor Urges Social Media Platforms to Combat Hate Speech

In a recent development, Governor Hochul of New York has strongly criticized leading social media sites for their failure to effectively moderate hate speech and threatening content. In a letter addressed to the CEOs of TikTok, Meta (the parent company of Facebook and Instagram), X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube, the governor demanded immediate action to improve moderation on their powerful platforms.

The surge in online hate speech directed at Jews and Muslims, a staggering increase of over 400% since the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza, has led Governor Hochul to describe the situation as a “crisis” of local hostility exacerbated the neglect of social media platforms in fulfilling their oversight responsibilities.

Highlighting the urgency of the issue, Governor Hochul emphasized the need for these platforms to take greater responsibility for the content disseminated through their services. The governor stated that hateful and threatening messages, along with explicit calls for violence against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab people, have proliferated across these platforms, posing tangible dangers in the real world.

To address this alarming trend, Governor Hochul requested the platforms to improve their moderation policies, fully staff their teams, and provide access to independent oversight and reviews. Additionally, she emphasized the importance of abandoning algorithms that promote and amplify hateful content, urging the adoption of more responsible operating models.

The grave consequences of online hate speech were vividly illustrated the governor, who noted that the racist gunman responsible for the tragic shooting at a supermarket in a predominantly Black Buffalo neighborhood last year had been radicalized through online platforms. The letter also referenced a recent incident involving a Cornell student who threatened violence against the Center for Jewish Living.

In response to these concerns, Governor Hochul has allocated $3 million towards a dedicated team responsible for managing and assessing terrorism threats. Furthermore, New York’s Homeland Security and Emergency Services Division will develop a media literacy program for elementary, middle, and high school students, aiming to educate them about respectful dialogue and the distinction between policy disagreement and hate towards specific groups.

Through her bold actions and stern words, Governor Hochul has brought attention to the pressing need for social media platforms to combat hate speech effectively. It remains to be seen how the addressed companies will respond to these demands and work towards creating safer online spaces for their users.

At the time of reporting, TikTok, Meta (parent company of Facebook and Instagram), and X (formerly Twitter) have not responded to Governor Hochul's letter. However, YouTube's spokesperson, Ivy Choi, declined to comment on the letter but mentioned the platform's ongoing commitment to deepening transparency and collaboration with researchers worldwide.

