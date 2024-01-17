Stranger’s Act of Kindness Inspires Others

In a heartwarming viral moment, a stranger’s act of kindness on a flight has captured the attention and touched the hearts of many. Hoboken resident Kelly Levine shared her experience on TikTok, recounting her nervousness about flying with her baby, Romey. But what happened next was unexpected and heartwarming.

A fellow passenger noticed Romey’s fascination with watching Kelly crochet and took it upon herself to create something special for the baby. Unbeknownst to Kelly, her husband, and Romey, the stranger was busy crocheting a baby beanie for Romey to wear during the flight. The act of kindness left Kelly pleasantly surprised and grateful for the goodness of humanity.

The woman behind this heartwarming gesture is Meegan Rubin, the owner of a small business called Crochet Obey. Meegan’s talent and generosity have garnered attention on various social media platforms, showcasing her crochet creations ranging from dog sweaters to purses and other accessories.

Kelly’s TikTok video showcasing Meegan’s act of kindness quickly gained traction, amassing over 300,000 likes and 357 comments from users expressing their admiration for the story. Even Microsoft, the tech giant, chimed in, calling Meegan an “A+ human being.”

Kelly, in an interview with The Hoboken Girl, expressed her delight and gratitude for the kindness she experienced on the flight. Although Romey couldn’t verbally express her appreciation, her joyful face spoke volumes.

The viral nature of this heartwarming story serves as a reminder that acts of kindness can inspire and uplift others. Meegan’s thoughtful gesture has motivated individuals to pay it forward and spread positivity.

For more heartwarming and inspiring content, follow @thehobokengirl on Instagram and TikTok.