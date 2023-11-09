Hoax Alert: ‘Seismic Waves Card’ Viral Message on WhatsApp Cannot Hack Your Phones

WhatsApp has gained immense popularity as a communication platform that allows users to share information and connect with others. However, it is crucial to exercise caution when receiving and forwarding messages, as misinformation can easily spread like wildfire.

In recent times, a forwarding message has been circulating on WhatsApp, causing alarm among users. The message warns about a supposed cyber attack that allegedly takes place when you open a file named “Seismic Waves CARD,” claiming that your phone will be hacked within 10 seconds.

Upon thorough investigation, it has been established that this viral message is nothing more than a hoax. The authoritative statement from WhatsApp itself categorically labels the message as “false.” This debunking is supported reputable sources like NBC News, Yahoo News, and The Independent.

According to experts at Tech ARP, there is no need to open any specific file or install additional software to view photos shared on WhatsApp. Photos can be shared directly on the messaging platform simply clicking to view them. While image-based malware is possible, it requires user action for activation. It cannot execute automatically or hack your phone without your participation. Additionally, the article addresses the alleged browser hijacker called Seismic Waves Card, stating that there is no evidence to prove its existence.

It is imperative for users to exercise caution while browsing the internet and refrain from downloading unknown links or files. Being vigilant and staying informed are key to protecting yourself from falling prey to such hoaxes.

FAQ:

1. Is the message about the file “Seismic Waves CARD” hacking your phone within 10 seconds true?

No, it is a false message. WhatsApp and credible sources have debunked this claim.

2. Should I be worried about opening any file or link on WhatsApp?

While it is recommended to exercise caution and refrain from opening suspicious files or links, there is no credible evidence of the specific threat mentioned in the viral message.

3. Can photos shared on WhatsApp contain malware?

While image-based malware is possible, it requires user action for activation, and it does not execute automatically or hack your phone without your participation.

4. Is there any evidence of the existence of a browser hijacker called Seismic Waves Card?

No, there is no evidence to support the existence of a browser hijacker with that name.

Stay updated with our latest fact checks following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google News, and TikTok. Remember, knowledge is power when it comes to combating misinformation.