Warning: Beware of Fake WhatsApp Account Impersonating Cimahi City Mayor

Amidst the digital age, instances of fraudulent activities have become more prevalent. A recent incident involves a WhatsApp account impersonating the Acting Mayor of Cimahi City, Dicky Saromi. This deceptive account, registered under the number 082143626611, cleverly utilizes Dicky Saromi’s photograph as its profile picture. Messages circulating through this WhatsApp account claim to offer government donations on behalf of the Cimahi City Local Government, using Dicky Saromi’s name.

However, it is crucial to note that this WhatsApp account, posing as the Acting Mayor, is utterly false. Hendi Purwanda, the Head of Information, Public Communication, and Statistics at the Cimahi City Communication and Informatics Office, has officially confirmed that this account is linked to an unscrupulous individual. He urges the public and other stakeholders to exercise caution in order to avoid falling victim to scams involving impersonation of government officials, including the Acting Mayor of Cimahi City.

Be Alert to Potential Risks

In light of this incident, it becomes imperative to heighten our vigilance to protect ourselves from similar fraudulent activities. Here are some frequently asked questions to provide you with a better understanding and arm you with necessary precautions:

1. What steps can I take to verify the authenticity of a government communication?

It is always advisable to cross-check any government communication, especially monetary offers, reaching out directly to the relevant government department or office using official contact details obtained from their official websites or verified sources.

2. How can we ensure our personal information is not compromised?

Avoid sharing personal information or financial details through unofficial communication channels such as WhatsApp or other social media platforms. Government institutions usually employ more secure and established channels for official correspondence, such as email or official websites.

3. What should I do if I encounter a fraudulent account?

Report the account immediately to the relevant authorities, such as local law enforcement agencies or the Cyber Bureau. Additionally, inform the impersonated individual or organization so that they can take appropriate action and alert their constituents to the threat.

In a time where cybercrimes are increasingly prevalent, vigilant skepticism is our best defense. By remaining cautious and proactive, we can protect ourselves and our communities from falling victim to such deceitful schemes.

Source: Local news portal.