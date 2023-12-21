California HOA Leads the Way in Water Conservation Efforts

A homeowners association (HOA) in Bakersfield, California, has become a trendsetter in the fight against water scarcity. In an out-of-the-box move, the HOA decided to replace its traditional grass lawns with “water-wise” landscaping, according to a report 23ABC.

California has been grappling with a severe drought, resulting in depleted water reserves. To address the issue, officials have implemented water conservation measures, including restrictions on outdoor water use. In a bid to incentivize residents, one successful initiative offers reimbursement for installing water-saving landscaping.

Xeriscaping, a technique that involves using native plants and drought-tolerant species along with minimal drip irrigation, has gained popularity as an alternative to water-guzzling grass lawns. Many homeowners have embraced this low-maintenance garden design, which not only lowers utility bills but also helps conserve water.

Unfortunately, some HOAs have been reluctant to embrace the change, favoring the uniform look of grass lawns over unique and aesthetically pleasing water-wise gardens. However, Solera Properties, an HOA in Bakersfield, has broken this mold. Collaborating with the California Water Service, Solera Properties installed xeriscaping at four of their sites.

Tammy Johnson, Cal Water’s Bakersfield district manager, revealed that this initiative led to the removal of over 49,000 square feet of turf. The HOA received approximately $150,000 through Cal Water’s rebate program as a result of this change. Additionally, it is estimated that the new xeriscaping will save 1.3 million gallons of water annually, equivalent to two Olympic swimming pools.

Karyl Ralles, the president of Solera Properties HOA, expressed her satisfaction with the project’s outcome. She hopes that their undertaking will serve as a model for other communities in Bakersfield. Recognizing the importance of proactive measures, Ralles emphasized the need to prioritize sustainability in a desert region such as theirs.

By adopting sustainable practices, communities can play an active role in mitigating water scarcity. The success of Solera Properties HOA demonstrates the potential for change and encourages others to follow suit. With a proactive approach, communities can shape their future and ensure the long-term well-being of both residents and the environment.