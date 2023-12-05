How to Customize WhatsApp with a Festive Theme

The holiday season is a favorite time for many people around the world, and some choose to decorate anything they can with a festive theme. Here are some tips on how you can add a Christmas hat to the WhatsApp icon and give your phone a festive touch.

Step 1: Find the Christmas Hat Icon

First, search the internet for a PNG image of the WhatsApp logo with a Christmas hat. You can find these images on platforms like Favpng, Pngtree, and Dreamstime. Choose the Christmas hat icon that you like the most.

Step 2: Download Nova Launcher

Next, go to the Google Play Store and download the Nova Launcher app. This app will allow you to make personalized modifications to the icons on your mobile phone.

Step 3: Customize the WhatsApp Icon

Once the Nova Launcher app is downloaded, open it and select the WhatsApp icon. In the settings, choose the “edit” option, then “applications”. Select the downloaded image and adjust the size of the icon to make the Christmas hat visible. Take a look at how the icon looks, and when you’re satisfied with the image, select “done” to activate the modification.

Add a Festive Reindeer as the WhatsApp Icon

If you want to go beyond the Christmas hat, you can also replace the WhatsApp icon with a festive reindeer. Here’s how:

Step 1: Download a Transparent PNG Image of a Reindeer

Download a transparent PNG image of a reindeer, just like you did with the Christmas hat icon.

Step 2: Use Nova Launcher to Customize the Icon

Open the Nova Launcher app and tap on the WhatsApp logo. Select the “edit” option, then tap on the icon. Go to your photo gallery, find the reindeer image, and replace it with the WhatsApp icon. Tap on “redesign” and then select “done”. Now, you will have a reindeer as the WhatsApp icon.

Add a Christmas Background to WhatsApp

If you want to complete the festive look of your WhatsApp, you can also add a Christmas-themed background. Here’s how:

Step 1: Find a Christmas Image

Search for a Christmas-related image on a browser or in an app.

Step 2: Set the Image as Your WhatsApp Background

Open the WhatsApp application, go to the “settings” option, select “chats”, tap on “wallpaper”, and choose the downloaded Christmas image as your background.

With these options, you can personalize your phone with a festive touch and get into the holiday spirit every time you use WhatsApp.