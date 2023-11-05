New HMD Global Smartphones Slated for 2024 Release

After announcing its plans to release new smartphones under its brand in 2024, HMD Global, the company behind Nokia smartphones, has recently provided more insights into its upcoming devices. While the technical specifications are still under wraps, two HMD Global smartphones, with model numbers N159V and TA-1585, have been spotted on the GSMA IMEI database during internal testing.

Skeptics suggest that the TA-1585 model may possibly be a rebranded Nokia smartphone set for a relaunch under the HMD brand. Despite the speculation, official details about the devices have not yet been disclosed HMD Global. However, Ravi Kunwar, the company’s vice president for India and APAC, confirmed to the Economic Times that the new smartphones will debut in the first half of 2024, with India being the primary target market.

As the launch countdown ticks, customers eagerly await more updates regarding the features and specifications of the upcoming HMD smartphones. While it remains uncertain whether the two models currently undergoing internal testing will be the first to hit the market, industry insiders anticipate further announcements from HMD Global in the coming months.

