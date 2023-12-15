Turks Introduces Its Irresistible Snacks to Hong Kong’s TST District

Turks, the well-known pita wrap brand from the Philippines, has made its way to Hong Kong’s bustling Tsim Tsa Tsui (TST) district. The man behind this popular food concept, Gem L. Zeñarosa, strategically chose TST as the location for Turks’ first branch in Hong Kong.

TST, often regarded as one of the liveliest areas in Hong Kong, seemed like the perfect fit for Turks. It attracts people from all walks of life, providing a vibrant cultural experience. Celebrities in the region have already expressed their love for the brand, including Jase & King from @C AllStar, Pinky Lo, and Malaysian singer Juztin Lan.

Zeñarosa believes that Turks’ specialty food concept will thrive in Hong Kong due to the city’s reputation for exceptional cuisine. With an extensive menu that has gained immense popularity in the Philippines, Turks aims to captivate the taste buds of Hong Kong locals and visitors alike.

To cater to the international market, Turks has undergone a minor rebranding. The brand will now be known as T.Co, enhancing its sophisticated image. This change aims to avoid any misconceptions that Turks is solely a Mediterranean food brand. Zeñarosa hopes that the new brand identity will position T.Co as a premium option within the Turks family.

After the successful launch of their first branch in TST, T.Co has plans to expand opening five more stores in strategic locations across Hong Kong 2024. Additionally, Zeñarosa has confirmed that another branch will open in Kowloon next year, bolstering T.Co’s commitment to becoming a global Filipino brand.

Zeñarosa’s dedication to innovation is evident through his recent ventures, such as the opening of the first Turks Drive Thru branch in Quezon City. As T.Co makes its mark in Hong Kong, it promises a true gastronomic experience like no other. For more information, visit the official website at http://www.turks.ph.