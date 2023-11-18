New Season of “Outer Banks” to Film in Wilmington After Strikes Settled

After a hiatus due to strikes in the film industry, the hit Netflix show “Outer Banks” is set to return to Wilmington for its fourth season. Scenes will be filmed on the south end of Wrightsville Beach, near the Oceanic restaurant and Masonboro Island, on November 20 and 21. One scene will involve individuals jumping from the pier, while another will depict the discovery of a body on the beach.

“Outer Banks” will be the first production to shoot in the Wilmington area since the strikes began in mid-May. The Writers Guild of America settled with film producers and streamers in September, followed an agreement with the Screen Actors Guild just this month. Consequently, the show’s previously planned filming permits in June were put on hold.

The return of “Outer Banks” to Wilmington holds significance for co-creator Jonas Pate, who is a resident of the city. Pate had always envisioned shooting the show in North Carolina, specifically in Wilmington. However, due to controversial legislation in 2017 that discriminated against transgender people, the production had to relocate to South Carolina. Now, with the repeal of the discriminatory legislation and the strikes settled, Pate’s original vision can be realized.

“Outer Banks” centers around the rivalries between the wealthy “Kooks” and the working-class “Pogues” in North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The series, known for its soapy and adventurous plotlines, takes the characters on a search for the legendary golden treasure of El Dorado in its third season.

Despite not filming in Wilmington until now, “Outer Banks” has always had strong ties to the city. Local crew members, including camera operator Bo Webb, who co-founded the Cucalorus Film Festival, have been involved in the production. Additionally, several Wilmington actors appeared in the show’s third season.

With the strikes settled, the return of “Outer Banks” will undoubtedly bring new excitement and opportunities to Wilmington’s film industry. The show’s success and connection to the city will further enhance the reputation of Wilmington as a prime filming destination.

FAQ

1. Why was the filming of “Outer Banks” delayed?

The filming was delayed due to strikes initiated the unions representing actors and writers in the film industry.

2. When were the strikes settled?

The strikes were settled with the Writers Guild of America in September and the Screen Actors Guild in the recent month.

3. Why was “Outer Banks” initially shot in South Carolina?

The show was filmed in South Carolina instead of North Carolina due to controversial legislation in 2017 that discriminated against transgender people.

4. What is the premise of “Outer Banks”?

“Outer Banks” follows the rivalries between the wealthy “Kooks” and the working-class “Pogues” in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, as they search for the legendary golden treasure of El Dorado in the third season.

5. How is Wilmington connected to “Outer Banks”?

Wilmington has several connections to “Outer Banks,” including local crew members working on the show and the involvement of Wilmington actors in the third season.