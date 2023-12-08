Squid Game 2: The Next Thrilling Chapter is coming

The highly anticipated second season of the hit Korean series, Squid Game, is on its way to Netflix. On December 7, 2023, a press event was held in Chungcheong Province, South Korea to provide a sneak peek of what fans can expect in the upcoming season.

Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk, along with other key figures from the production, including First Man Studio’s representative Kim Ji-Yeon and art director Cha Gyeong-Seon, attended the event to share insights about Squid Game 2.

Two crucial sets were revealed to the media during the event, giving a glimpse into the world of the survival thriller series. Although photography was prohibited, a leaked photo has been circulating online, offering an exclusive look at the real set.

Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk expressed his dedication and responsibility in delivering a second season that lives up to the expectations of the viewers. He promised a more profound narrative and message, introducing new games and characters that will captivate audiences once again.

Kim Ji-Yeon, the representative of First Man Studio, conveyed gratitude for the overwhelming success of the show. He acknowledged the global interest and expectations for Squid Game 2, assuring fans that the entire production team and cast are committed to creating an outstanding piece of work.

For those who haven’t seen it yet, Season 1 of Squid Game is available for streaming on Netflix. Catch up on the thrilling journey that has captured the attention of audiences worldwide, and get ready for an even more intense and exciting experience in the upcoming season.

Stay tuned for more updates on Squid Game 2 as we eagerly await its release.